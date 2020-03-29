Collecting sap on Main Street in Monmouth next to Cumston Hall on Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Michele and Mike Tribou of Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli in Auburn hosted a Share The Loaf bread giveaway on Sunday afternoon as part of a nationwide program to support local communities. The franchise gave out 100 loaves of bread in under 90 minutes, and is planning another giveaway on Sunday April 5th. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
John Carter and his wife, Lucy, stand outside their farm stand at Middle Intervale Farm in Bethel with their daughter, Emma. John Carter has seen an increase in his business selling direct to consumers. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Roger Smedberg feeds his cows at his farm in Oxford on Friday morning. Smedberg reports that business has been running about as usual, with the addition of maintaining social distance and extra sanitizing. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
A young boy enjoys a bit of solitude along the shore of Cochnewagon Lake in Monmouth, Maine Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Ann Leclair takes a walk down Main Street in Monmouth, Maine Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020. "It is so nice out today I needed to get out and breath some fresh air. I am very worried about this virus, especially waiting to get a call from my daughter who is a doctor telling me she has a fever." said Leclair as she passed walked through downtown. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
While many people have been staying home, others ventured out to the coast to find solitude and tranquility, like this woman on Orr’s Island Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A family takes a moment to pause during their walk along the Riverwalk in Auburn Friday afternoon to watch the ducks frolic in the Androscoggin River. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Sarah Mack, left, of Lewiston, returns a ball while playing tennis at Lewiston High School Friday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A rooster stands his ground at Blazing Star Stables in Monmouth Wednesday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Abdi Abdi and his sister Anna greet friends at a safe distance as they try to stay healthy while still socializing on Bartlett Street in Lewiston Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
After learning that citizens were urged to ring a bell or do something positive at noon each day, Carol Smedley joined in Thursday, March 26, 2020 at noontime. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
After moring their boat in the harbor a pair of fishermen head to shore in Mackrel Cove on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal