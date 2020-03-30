CMCC ‘printing’ respirator masks

AUBURN — Members of the Information Technology Services Department at Central Maine Community College in Auburn are making respirator masks to be donated to local health care providers.

Some of the masks might also be used by IT workers who will be handling laptops for student use in the college’s parking lot computer lab.

Dean of IT Bob Boucher said he and his staff are working on a new design that may allow a greater number of masks to be printed. Made of plastic filament and antimicrobial thermoplastic, each mask costs a few dollars to produce.

Farmington Recreation Department has online programs ready, Community Center to remain closed

FARMINGTON —The Recreation Department has created enough online programming for the next eight to 10 weeks.

They will post a weekly schedule for programs, times, and supplies needed at 4 p.m. Sundays on the department’s facebook.com/farmingtonrec page. Postings will be seven days a week, three times a day. The Recreation Department will either be going live, posting instructional videos or challenges daily at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

There will also be special events and other programming in addition to those times, according to Director Matthew Foster’s news release. Some programs and events will have prizes, awards, trophies, and raffles to go along with them to encourage participation.

As of right now, the Farmington Community Center will remain closed to the public until April 27, at which time they will reassess the situation and consider whether it will be reopening to the public.

All normal programming, rentals, and activities have also been canceled until at least April, 27, at which time “we will again reassess the situation and make a decision as to when we will resume normal programming and facility use. Our staff will also continue contacting program participants and rental customers to update them on cancellations and refunds,” Foster wrote.

The “Recreation Department will continue on our mission to “Bring our community alive” for as long as we possibly can. Our sole purpose is to provide leisure services to our citizens, and we will continue to do that until it is no longer possible for us to do so,” he wrote.

Livermore Falls town buildings, town offices remain closed

LIVERMORE FALLS — Town buildings and offices will remain closed to public access until further notice.

Tax and sewer payments may be mailed to the office at 2 Main St., Livermore Falls, 04254, or be placed in the box that is at the front door of the Town Office.

Please call the office at 207-897-3321 “with any questions that you may have and we will be happy to answer your questions,” Town Manager Stephen Gould wrote in an email. “Also, please remain home as much as possible. If you must go out practice social distancing. Wash your hands throughout the day and use hand sanitizer when washing isn’t available. Please, everyone, be safe.”

Regional School Unit 73 postpones kindergarten, pre-K registrations

LIVERMORE — Kindergarten and prekindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year have been postponed until June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kindergarten registration at Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Road, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 23, Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25.

Prekindergarten registration has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 10, and Monday, June 15.

Please call 207-897-3355 to schedule an appointment.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H to offer virtual science cafes

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer virtual science cafes for teens in grades seven to 12 each Tuesday, from 3-3:45 p.m., beginning March 31.

Online sessions will include University of Maine scientists discussing their research, how they became involved in their work and what brought them to Maine. Participants will learn about science in action in an informal discussion format. The first session is “Something’s Fishy” with Scarlett Tudor, research and outreach coordinator for the UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute. Tudor’s research includes species important to aquaculture, including Atlantic salmon.

Registration is required for each session; register online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 207-581-3877; [email protected] More information on additional sessions also is available on the UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home resource webpage.

Stephens High School Class of 1955 cancels lunch

RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1955 is canceling its April 8 class luncheon at Ellis Variety in Dixfield until further notice.

Dutch Treat postpones opening

WILTON — Dutch Treat announced Monday on Facebook it is postponing its opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diocese of Portland announces directives for Celebration of Holy Week, Easter

PORTLAND — The Diocese of Portland has informed Maine parishes of the protocols that will be in place for the celebration of the liturgies of Holy Week and Easter.

All celebrations must be limited to 10 people, including all clergy, and will not be open to the public due to the regulations in place in Maine as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Without public Masses and commemorations, there will be unprecedented livestreaming and broadcasting of liturgies from parishes across Maine.

Here are some of the changes being made this year specific to certain celebrations:

Palm Sunday, April 5

To ensure the safety of all parishioners, no plans or provisions will be made at parishes to distribute palms to the faithful. Palm Sunday is the start of Holy Week with the palm branches symbolizing the branches used by the people to welcome Jesus as King during his triumphal entry into the holy city of Jerusalem.

Chrism Mass, April 7

The Chrism Mass, scheduled for the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, has been postponed to a date to be announced. At the Chrism Mass, in the presence of priests, deacons, religious and laity from throughout the diocese, Bishop Deeley blesses the oil of the sick and the oil of the catechumens and consecrates the sacred Chrism. The oil of the sick is used to anoint the sick. The oil of the catechumens (people preparing for baptism) is blessed to strengthen those preparing for baptism to resist sin and to grow in faith. The sacred Chrism is used for baptism, confirmation, ordination of priests and the consecration of altars and churches. The Chrism Mass is also an opportunity for the priests of the diocese to renew their commitment to priestly service.

Mass of the Holy Oils, April 8

The Mass of the Holy Oils, scheduled for Sacred Heart Church in North Caribou, has been canceled. The Mass of the Oils includes the distribution of the blessed and consecrated oils to parishes located in northern Maine.

Holy Thursday, April 9

Holy Thursday Masses of the Lord’s Supper will not include the washing of the feet (already optional) that symbolizes Jesus’ washing the feet of the apostles. The traditional procession with the Blessed Sacrament after communion is omitted. Holy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper that Jesus shared with his disciples and is a celebration of Christ’s gift of the Eucharist, his true body and blood, and the gift of the Mass to the Church.

Good Friday, April 10

The cross customarily used for adoration/veneration on Good Friday will be placed in the sanctuary before the commemoration of the Passion of the Lord begins with the traditional processions customarily held eliminated for this year. The priest/celebrant alone will be permitted to kiss the cross as an act of adoration. From the earliest days of Christianity, no Mass has been celebrated on Good Friday, the only day of the year on which that occurs. Instead, the faithful gather for special liturgies focusing on the cross to commemorate the saving passion, crucifixion and death of Jesus.

Holy Saturday/Easter Vigil, April 11

The celebration of the Easter Vigil is only permitted in parishes where it can be livestreamed. The initiation sacraments (i.e., that is, all baptisms, receptions into full communion, confirmations and first communions) will not be celebrated at this year’s Easter Vigils. The lighting and blessing of the Lucernarium(Easter fire) is omitted. The vigil is considered the greatest and noblest of all the Church’s solemnities, as Christians around the world join together in celebrating the resurrection of the Lord.

The Diocese of Portland has created a Coronavirus response page that lists ways to participate in Maine Masses from home through livestreams, television, and radio; “drive-thru” confessions and other faith opportunities; prayer resources; and announcements. To access the section, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/response-coronavirus.

A special Lent section is available on the Diocese of Portland’s website with resources to assist individuals and families during their Lenten journey. To visit the site, go to www.portlanddiocese.org/lent-resources.

A list of parishes with links to online giving can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/OnlineGiving.

2020 Law Day contests deadlines extended

AUGUSTA — Maine students in grades 4-12 are invited to submit entries for this year’s Law Day contests sponsored by the Maine State Bar Association. This year’s theme is “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.”

Students in grades 4-8 may participate in the art poster contest and students in grades 9-12 may participate in the essay contest. To encourage and support remote learning opportunities for students and teachers, the entry deadline has been extended to April 30.

This year’s theme explores the centennial of the transformative constitutional amendment that guaranteed the right of citizens to vote would not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex. The women’s suffrage movement expanded representative democracy and inspired other popular movements for constitutional change and reform. Reflection on that movement reveals complexity and tensions over race and class that remain part of the ongoing story of the 19th Amendment and its legacies. Entries should reflect the interpretation of the 2020 Law Day theme by responding to this prompt: What impact has the 19th Amendment had on our society, culture, and democracy?

The art poster contest has cash prizes of $50 each for the student and teacher in two grade categories: 4-5 and 6-8. The essay contest has a $75 first-place cash prize for both the student and teacher and a $50 second-place cash prize for both the student and teacher. Winning essays and posters will be published online and in the Maine Bar Journal.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: