Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic crushed many small businesses across Maine, Courtney Schlachter noticed book sales had begun to slow at her downtown Lewiston bookstore.

As news about the virus spread, Schlachter made the connection. “It occurred to me that people were not going out.”

It wasn’t long before businesses began to close. “I realized that I needed to close my doors as well,” said Schlachter.

“The thought of losing income made me panic. I did not know what to do,” said the owner of Quiet City Books, a small, independent bookstore on Lisbon Street.

Two weeks after temporarily closing up shop, Schlachter has a new problem. Her shelves need more books.

“My book shelves are getting floppy.”

With so many people home from work and school being canceled, people need books. And Schlachter is sending them books, one box full at a time.

“This is the ultimate way for me to recommend books.”

Customers email Schlachter what genre they enjoy reading and at what price they would like to spend. One customer said they like horror books, but not zombies. One student said he likes anything except Harry Potter.

Schlachter then fills a box with second-hand books and ships them to her customers.

“Social distancing book boxes” have been such a big hit that Schlachter is running low on books.

“This is a small batch,” Schlachter said about the pile of 11 book boxes ready to ship out. “The last batch was 25 boxes.”

Boxes of books have been shipped to California, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida and New Jersey. Friends of Schlachter have purchased books and sent them to Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Utah. Over 25 local deliveries have been dropped off on local doorsteps by a volunteer courier.

“I love it. They really want books now. People are home and looking for something to read,” said Schlachter. “Teen books were a slow seller before all of this. But now that is one of the genres that I need to restock.”

“I don’t have much horror left or fantasy,” said Schlachter.

People often donate used books to Schlachter, but she had to stop accepting book donations because of the coronavirus. She is researching ways to safely accept donations.

As for Schlachter herself, her husband is working from home and her two children are home from school. Her son is teaching himself to play guitar and her daughter is learning to cook. Schlachter is reading short stories by A. S. Byatt, but only in the evening. She’s too busy to read during the day.

“I was able to pay the rent for the month,” said Schlachter. I’m not panicking now.”

