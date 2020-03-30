LEWISTON — Founding pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in the city, Monsignor Marc B. Caron, is returning to Maine.

Caron, 56, has been appointed as vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Portland, according to Diocese spokesman, Dave Guthro.

As vicar general and moderator, the monsignor will assist Bishop Robert Deeley in the administration and pastoral care of the diocese, overseeing those who hold offices and minister in diocesan administration, Guthro said.

“I am happy to be returning to Maine,” Caron said Monday.

“Maine and its people have meant a great deal to me in my 31 years of priestly ministry. It will be good to be part of the local life of the Catholic Church once again after this brief interlude of four years teaching at St. John’s Seminary,” he said.

Since July 2016, Caron has been a professor of theology and a member of the priestly formation faculty at Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts.

Growing up in Lewiston, Caron attended St. Dominic’s Regional High School and attended mass at Holy Cross Church on Lisbon Street before going to Bowdoin College in Brunswick, where he majored in French and philosophy and graduated summa cum laude.

He completed his clerical studies at Theological College of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology. On May 20, 1989, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Amédée W. Proulx at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston.

In August of 1989, Caron was named parochial vicar of St. Louis Parish in Fort Kent, where he also served as chaplain at the University of Maine-Fort Kent.

In 1990, in addition to his duties at St. Louis, Caron was named temporary administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Wallagrass and Holy Family Parish in Daigle until August of 1992, when he was appointed parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Biddeford. While serving in the city, he also served as chaplain at the University of New England.

In 1997, Caron completed an advanced degree in sacred theology at The Catholic University of America, specializing in liturgical studies.

He returned to Maine, where he was appointed chancellor of the Diocese of Portland and served as director of the department of ministerial services, according to Guthro.

Caron was named a Chaplain of His Holiness (Monsignor) by the Vatican in December 2000. During his time at the Chancery (1997-2008), Caron also served as the interim co-director of vocations for a short period.

In September of 2008, the monsignor was named administrator of the five Catholic parishes in Lewiston.

On Jan. 1, 2009, he was appointed the founding pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston — Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Holy Cross Parish, and Holy Family Parish — where he served until his current assignment in Massachusetts.

In addition to his parish duties, Caron has served as a member of the Presbyteral Council, the College of Consultors, and the Priests’ Personnel Board.

