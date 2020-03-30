TURNER — SAD 52 Superintendent Kimberly Brandt will present a new, lower proposed school budget to the board Thursday that trims around $300,000.

Brandt said the board last week asked her for a budget that has no more than an average 3.5% tax impact on residents in Turner, Leeds and Greene.

The current proposed $24.9 million budget averages a 5.49% increase.

“We will be looking at all new proposals for (fiscal year) ’21 as well as facilities maintenance,” Brandt said.

The move is “due to concern about the pandemic and impact on residents,” she said.

