Just finished reading Mark LaFlamme’s article about Mrs. Sun Spots (March 22). The column is an amazing source of all kinds of information. What is so enjoyable for some of us “elders” is that Sun Spots offers advice and information on an array of topics, thus sparing us “non-technical” types the hardship and effort of navigating the world of electronics.

Yes, I have and use a computer, but I really like reading the paper — holding it, folding it (thank you, Kenny Rogers, and farewell) using it in the various ways when we are through with it.

Sun Spots is often my first choice of reading material for the day.

Thanks to the Sun Journal and Mrs. Sun Spots. Now, more than ever, we all need the “paper connection.”

Annette Backus, Wilton

« Previous

Next »