INDUSTRY — An Anson woman escaped injury Tuesday morning after she lost control of the Jeep she was driving on West Mills Road and it rolled over.

Myra Roderick, 53, was going too fast for road conditions when the 2005 Jeep Liberty skidded to the opposite side of the roadway, hit a snowbank and rolled onto its roof, Franklin County Sgt. Nate Bean reported in an email to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Roderick was checked by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel at the scene and was released, Bean wrote. He was assisted at the accident, reported at about 8:45 a.m., by Deputy Alec Frost, Industry Fire Department and NorthStar.

