INDUSTRY — An Anson woman escaped injury Tuesday morning after she lost control of the Jeep she was driving on West Mills Road and it rolled over.
Myra Roderick, 53, was going too fast for road conditions when the 2005 Jeep Liberty skidded to the opposite side of the roadway, hit a snowbank and rolled onto its roof, Franklin County Sgt. Nate Bean reported in an email to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.
Roderick was checked by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel at the scene and was released, Bean wrote. He was assisted at the accident, reported at about 8:45 a.m., by Deputy Alec Frost, Industry Fire Department and NorthStar.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Anson woman escapes injury in rollover in Industry
-
Business
PHOTO: LePage Bakery screens employees
-
River Valley
Med-Care to continue responding to Rumford EMS calls, despite board vote
-
Sports
Analysis: USA Basketball may face roster challenges for Olympics 2021
-
Sports
British boxing champion suspended for joking about domestic violence