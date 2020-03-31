PARIS—The man who died Saturday afternoon after falling through the ice at Halls Pond has been identified as Mark Brandhorst, 62, of Paris.
According to Paris Police Chief Michael Daily, Brandhorst was attempting to walk across Halls Pond around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he fell through about an inch of ice.
Responders managed to save a 60-year-old female and a dog about 150 yards from the shore, but were unable to reach Brandhorst before he went under the ice. Brandhorst’s body was recovered about 6 p.m. Saturday in about 11 feet of water.
This story will be updated
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
The Public Theatre in Lewiston shares a few links to theatrical productions online
-
River Valley
Rumford Library, GRCC are closed but there’s still activity
-
Maine
Burglar at Portland’s Flask Lounge took his time stealing equipment
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford set to live stream meetings for public participation
-
Maine
Two more die in York, Kennebec counties as case count rises again