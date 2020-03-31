BATH – While events have been postponed at their theater, The Chocolate Church Arts Center has been presenting concerts performed by regional musicians at home that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook. This weekend, the Live from Home series will continue with shows from Maine songwriters Peter Alexander on Friday, April 3, and Lauren Crosby on Saturday, April 4. Both concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m.

The concerts will be streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performers.

Peter Alexander (otherwise known as Peter Macdonald Blachly), is a guitarist and singer-songwriter from Bath with a long musical resume that includes sharing the stage with icons of folk and rock music including Tim Harden, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Chuck Berry, and members of Phish. Former president of the Maine Songwriters Association (2009-2013) and music columnist for the Coastal Journal, Alexander is co-author (with his wife Johannah Harkness) of “One Way Trip to Mars,” a rock opera that was first performed at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in 2016. Currently, he plays lead guitar and provides vocals in the role of Lindsey Buckingham for Crystal Vision, Maine’s Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Lauren Crosby is a folk/bluesy songstress from Georgetown, Maine. Her unique voice captures the rawness of the oceanic setting in which she grew up in, and her songwriting exemplifies the beauty and hardships of coastal living. Released when Crosby was just twenty years old, her self-titled debut album received national praise for its unique blending of blues, folk, and jazz. Crosby has performed all over the nation, and has spent time living in Memphis and Albuquerque, which led to her mixing southern and southwestern flavors into her craft. The singer-songwriter has also spent time recording in Bob Weir’s legendary TRI Studio’s in California, and has traveled up and down New England performing her music.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch. The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: