On March 26, the Sun Journal featured a photo of a Lewiston High School student helping to prepare meals for delivery to those in need. In another article, the president of the state employees union says some workers, worried about COVID-19, want paid leave because they “don’t think we are essential.”

That attitude only undermines the public’s opinion of government and ignores the important work state employees are doing to maintain critical services.

Maybe the state can re-assign these employees to help process the 20,000 unemployment claims of their fellow Mainers who lost their jobs last week.

Christine Gianopoulos, Greene

