Rumford seniors May trip still on for now
RUMFORD — The Rumford Senior Citizen’s Club spring trip, planned for Sunday, May 31, is all taken care of and is not cancelled. Diamond Tours will let the group know if and when they intend to cancel and everyone will be reimbursed.
The senior board of directors made the decision to keep the center closed until Monday, April 27.
To correspond, call Marc at 207-491-7509 as no one is in the office to take messages.
