CORRECTION: Church to provide free take-out lunches April 11
FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will provide a take-out only free lunch at noon Saturday, April 11. A previous notice had incorrectly stated that the date was April 5.
The menu for this month includes baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and biscuits.
For more information, call the church office at 207-778-0424.
