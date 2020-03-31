100 Years Ago 1920

Mrs. Winn Hildreth, of Lewiston is the owner of a copy of the Boston News Letter, the first newspaper ever printed in America. It bears the date of Monday, April 24, 1704 and is printed in the old style English type. Worn and yellow with age the venerable paper speaks to us from across the gulf of time.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The scarf, an important fashion accessory, and its many uses will be the subject of a Noontime Adventures program being presented tomorrow at the Pine Street YWCA between 12 and one. Demonstrating the various types of scarves and their uses will be Mrs. Alma Desjardins of the B. Peck Company. Mrs. J. Weldon Russell and Mrs. Henry Gervais will be hostesses for this the third in the YW’s Spring series.

25 Years Ago: 1995

History came alive Saturday at the Town Hall as 60 townsfolk participated in a reenactment of the first Poland Town Meeting, held April 6, 1795. The staging was in commemoration of the bicentennial. Articles from Town Meeting warrants during the last 200 years will be debated and voted upon as if they were current issues, in most instances, townsfolk voted in 1995 the same way as those in 1795 and subsequent years voted. Joseph E. Stephenson, was dressed in 18th century costume, and served as moderator, impersonating William Pottle, 1795 moderator.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: