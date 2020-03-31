AUBURN — Boston-based New Balance Foundation is donating $50,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, part of a total of $2 million in nonprofit grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support local, regional and global communities.
The $2 million commitment is in addition to the approximately $7 million in New Balance Foundation grants that were already planned as part of the foundation’s regular annual giving for 2020.
New Balance has three manufacturing facilities in Maine.
