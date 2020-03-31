LEWISTON – Normand St. Laurent passed away peacefully at d’Youville Pavilion on March 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Born on April 26, 1934, Normand was the second youngest to 15 siblings born to Joseph and Matilda St Laurent of Lewiston, Maine.Normand worked in the construction field most of his life. He had an eye for checking if things were square and plumb. What he lacked in formal education, he made up for it with his tenacity, hard work, and strength. He was a selfless man who loved his family and always willing to give advice or a helping hand. He was ready to tackle any project and was most proud of the “camp” on Cobbossee Lake, where he enjoyed years of fishing and family gatherings. He liked having few beers and making his famous lobster stew.An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing the waters of Maine and hunting for deer in the fall which would always result in many stories of his adventures. He will be forever be remembered for his pressed pants, perfectly combed hair and his distinct whistle which set him apart from all the other fans at his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He enjoyed professional sports especially “MY BRUINS.”Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Arlene; children, Rick (Diane) St. Laurent, Marlene (Les) Dudley, John (Louise) Charest,and Tim Charest; nine grandchildren, Derrick, Chantal, Lauren, Jon, Nicole, Matthew, Joshua, Jordan, Jacob; nine great-grandchildren The family would like to thank the wonderful staff on the Memory Care Unit for the exceptional care and friendship they extended for the past seven years. A Memorial Service will be held in late May.Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240 (207) 784-4584

