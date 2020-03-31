A cat sits in the front lawn of a house on North Auburn Road in Auburn on Tuesday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Josh Chessey of Minot fishes at the North Dam Picnic Area on Lake Auburn off Lake Shore Drive in Auburn on Tuesday morning. The Poland High School student is out of school and not working because of the coronavirus pandemic. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Because of the abundance of open water along Route 4 and Lake Shore Drive in Auburn, many people are wondering if “Ice Out” has been called yet, but a photo from above Whiting Farm on Summer Street shows the south end is still frozen. According to Auburn Water & Sewer districts Superintendent Sid Hazelton, his staff believes it will happen this week. As the ice melts it forms pencil-like crystals arranged vertically. The ice becomes crystallized or honeycombed and fall against each other like dominoes when the waves of open water nibble at the ice edge, creating a special sound. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Poland High School students and good friends from Minot, Derek Hemond, front, Josh Chessey, middle, and Zach Gilpatric, fish at the North Dam Picnic Area on Lake Auburn on Tuesday morning. They would usually be in school if it were not for the coronavirus pandemic. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo