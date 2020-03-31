Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Chase Hunter, 25, of Brunswick, on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, and a probation hold, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Gartley Street in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Madison Leighton, 18, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:33 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Western Ave.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Louis Dewildt, 70, of Buckfield struck a vehicle driven by Paul A. Suchecki, 47, of Auburn at Minot Avenue and Hotel Road at 3:11 p.m. Thursday. Dewildt’s 2016 Chevrolet and Suchecki’s 2009 Ford were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Stephanie L. Palmer, 45, of Auburn was struck by a metal pipe that fell off the back of a truck on Hotel Road at 4:59 p.m. Thursday. Palmer’s 2016 Kia received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jumale Aden, 17, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Kerry F. Cielinski, 69, of Auburn in a parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue at 12:08 p.m. Friday. The 2010 Buick driven by Aden and owned by Khasin A. Saban of Lewiston and Cielinski’s 2011 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Roland L. Kiesman, 43, of Turner struck a pole in a parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue at 7:44 a.m. Friday. Kiesman’s 2006 Volvo was towed.

• A motorcycle driven by Lynn L. Forrest, 55, of Lewiston struck a curb on Young’s Corner Road at 1:22 p.m. Saturday. Forrest’s 2007 Honda was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Roger K. Sennett, 49, of Minot backed into a legally parked vehicle owned by Liu Q. Chin, 58, of Lewiston at Big Lots parking lot on Center Street at 6:12 p.m. Saturday. Sennett’s 2009 Toyota and Chin’s 2014 Toyota received functional damage.

