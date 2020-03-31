ELMIRA, N.Y. — The Elmira College Chapter of Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, recently inducted new members as part of the annual induction. Area inductees are: Eliza Beaudin ’22, of Lewiston and Kelsey Lofvenborg ’22, of Wilton.

CANTON, New York — The following students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University.

Hannah Frye, Brownfield, class of 2021, majoring in environmental studies.

Emma Galipeau-Eldridge, Otisfield, class of 2022, majoring in psychology.

Aidan Hagerty, Denmark, class of 2023.

Saige Knight,Oakland, class of 2020, majoring in psychology.

Julia Sirois, Rumford, class of 2023.

Emma Wood, Auburn, class of 2020, majoring in biology and philosophy.

