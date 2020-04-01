AUBURN – Auburn’s second annual “Art in the Park” will be held on Saturday, May 16, in conjunction with the Maine State Bicentennial Parade.

In addition to the juried art show, this “celebration of art in the heart of Auburn” will feature space for artists, crafters and vendors to display and sell their work. The juried art show will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. inside Community Little Theater and vendor booths will be set up in the adjacent Edward Little Park. Community Little Theater and Edward Little Park are located at the corner of Main and Academy Streets in Auburn.

The Auburn Art in the Park Committee is delighted to announce that Auburn natives Mike Giasson and Andy Rosen will serve as this year’s judges for the juried show. Giasson has long been a part of the Auburn/Lewiston arts scene as a professional musician with prominent local bands, as a solo acoustic performer since the late ‘70s, and as co-host of the monthly Pleasant Note Open Mic since 2006. As a registered architect, he helps businesses, organizations and families develop designs for living better. He and his wife Toby Haber-Giasson enjoy their mid-century modern house atop of Goff Hill. Rosen holds a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Alfred University. His work has appeared in national and international exhibitions, including the Portland Museum of Art, Jim Kempner Fine Arts (New York, New York), Tacoma Museum of Art (Tacoma, Washington), Cuchifritos Gallery (New York, New York), Pulse Art Fair (Miami, Florida), and Tetra Projects (Mytilene, Greece).

Registration, completed online or mailed in, must be received for processing before midnight on Friday, April 24. Early registration is strongly encouraged. For registration guidelines and forms as well as event information, please visit www.auburnmaine.gov/pages/experienceauburn/art.

« Previous

filed under: