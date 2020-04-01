SOUTH PARIS — The Rev. Don Mayberry, pastor of the First Congregational Church in South Paris, announces that the church is working with Aaron and Amanda Ouellette at Daddy O’s Restaurant in Oxford to provide free meals to the community.

Each Friday for the next five weeks, Daddy O’s will prepare 100 meals. The First Congregational Church will distribute them in the parking lot at Daddy O’s in the Oxford Plaza starting at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3.

“Understanding the importance of social distancing, we will deliver the meals from the back of a truck in the parking lot. We will sit in the truck with the meals waiting for pick up but we will not get out of the truck or interact with those coming for the meals. Furthermore we ask that those picking up meals adhere to the six-foot separation guidelines that our public health officials suggest. This will help people have a meal and to stay well,” said Mayberry.

The meals will be frozen and easy to heat at home and are offered free.

The delivery will continue through Friday, May 1.

