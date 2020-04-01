I’d give everyone a “Get Out of Jail” card but it wouldn’t be a good idea. Thankful for long walks in our deserted city, very Twilight Zone-ish! Being on house arrest does have its perks, no hair styling required, fashion isn’t important, make-up optional, naps anytime of day, PJ’s mandated, cuddling with pets required and cooking whenever the mood strikes. This is a recipe I have made many times, uncomplicated and heart warming. It is a favorite of Mexican chefs and has a little kick to wake up the metabolism. Enjoy! Bon Appetit, buen proverto.
Sopa De Elote (Corn cob chowder)
Ingredients:
1 can cream style corn
1 can corn kernels
1 onion chopped
Butter
3 chopped tomatoes
4 cups chicken stock
oregano
2 Tablespoons chopped jalapeno chiles
1/4 cup whipped cream
Cilantro
Limes
Prepare:
- In a large pot, saute onion and 1 tablespoon butter.
- Add chopped tomatoes, simmer.
- Add chicken stock, shake of oregano, chiles, and both cans of corn. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Add the cream. Heat.
- Serve in colorful bowls and top with cilantro, oregano and lime slices.
