I’d give everyone a “Get Out of Jail” card but it wouldn’t be a good idea. Thankful for long walks in our deserted city, very Twilight Zone-ish! Being on house arrest does have its perks, no hair styling required, fashion isn’t important, make-up optional, naps anytime of day, PJ’s mandated, cuddling with pets required and cooking whenever the mood strikes. This is a recipe I have made many times, uncomplicated and heart warming. It is a favorite of Mexican chefs and has a little kick to wake up the metabolism. Enjoy! Bon Appetit, buen proverto.

Sopa De Elote (Corn cob chowder)

Ingredients:

1 can cream style corn

1 can corn kernels

1 onion chopped

Butter

3 chopped tomatoes

4 cups chicken stock

oregano

2 Tablespoons chopped jalapeno chiles

1/4 cup whipped cream

Cilantro

Limes

Prepare:

  1. In a large pot, saute onion and 1 tablespoon butter.
  2. Add chopped tomatoes, simmer.
  3. Add chicken stock, shake of oregano, chiles, and both cans of corn. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
  4. Add the cream. Heat.
  5. Serve in colorful bowls and top with cilantro, oregano and lime slices.

