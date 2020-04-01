No burning permits being issued in Leeds

LEEDS — The Leeds Volunteer Fire Department is not issuing any burning permits until further notice.

Residents may still obtain an outside burning permit online by going to http://www.maineburnpermit.com. There is a $7 fee for a two-day permit.

Online permits allow burning only between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. unless there is a steady rainfall or the ground is covered with snow. They also allow burning only on Class 1 and 2 days.

This action has been taken to align practices with the orders coming out of the governor’s office as well as to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

