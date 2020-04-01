FARMINGTON — The town must pay more than $22,000 in fines for failing to ensure firefighters had proper training and equipment when they investigated a propane leak that caused a deadly explosion last year.
The Farmington explosion destroyed the nonprofit group LEAP Inc. building, killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured seven other people. The Maine Department of Labor has issued preliminary findings about the blast, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The state found that firefighters “did not don self-contained breathing apparatus,” among other problems, the department said.
Farmington Town Manager Richard Davis told the Daily News the town does not dispute the citations, has corrected the violations and plans to ask for lesser fines.
A severed gas line caused the explosion on Sept. 16, 2019.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots special teams maven Nate Ebner follows Joe Judge to Giants
-
New England Patriots
QB quest new for Patriots, but familiar for AFC East foes
-
National Sports
Miami, Jets, Bills hope to capitalize on Tom Brady’s departure
-
News
Franklin County approves audit contract, loan deferment
-
New England Patriots
Cody Kessler released by Patriots