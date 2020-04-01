FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to award a four-year contract for auditing services to a Buxton company and to defer loan payments for Jim Pond Township business.

The county received two bids for auditing services that include the county and jail. Chester M. Kearney P.A. of Houlton submitted a proposal for $$59,500 and RHR Smith & Co. of Buxton bid $38,000, Treasurer Pam Prodan said.

After reviewing the proposals, Prodan said, her recommendation was to go with RHR Smith. They have worked with the county for several years and have done a good job, she said.

Commissioners approved a six-month loan deferment for owners of the Tea Pond Lodge & Cabins in Jim Pond Township, near the Eustis line.

Commissioners approved a $90,000 loan in May 2019 from the county’s revolving loan fund created by a local tax-increment financing district for economic development in the unorganized territory. The loan was to help pay for the addition of a 40- by 100-foot pavilion to host weddings and other events.

Sandra Lamontagne, co-owner of the establishment, requested the deferment to help her and co-owner Craig House get through the COVID-19 pandemic situation and state requirement that nonessential businesses close.

The interest rate on the 10-year loan is 4.5%.

