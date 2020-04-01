LINCOLNVILLE – Bruce L. Stevens, 43, of Lincolnville, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 in the loving care of his girlfriend, Jennifer Gerry. Bruce was born in Lewiston to Clarence Stevens and Lynda Moore Stanley on May 4, 1976. Bruce was happiest spending time with his friends and listening to and making music. He loved being outdoors hiking and fishing. He had a warm smile, a kind heart, and beautiful eyes that expressed so much. He is survived by his girlfriend, Jennifer Gerry, of Lincolnville; his daughter, Ava of Mt. Vernon; his father, Clarence Stevens of Lewiston; his sisters, Amy Stevens of Damariscotta and Dina Moore-Brancazio of Cheshire, Conn., his brother, Barry Moore of Greene; his nieces and nephews, Dustin, Shealyn, Nathaniel, Amelia, and Mason; and many wonderful friends.He was predeceased by his mother, Lynda Moore Stanley. Bruce’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to Jennifer for taking such good care of Bruce and being a loving, patient, and kind companion to him.Memories and condolences may be shard at www.ripostafh.com.

