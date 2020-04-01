PARIS — Oxford Hills School District will hold kindergarten screening/registration at the elementary schools this spring.
Parents should call the school in the town in which they reside to schedule an appointment if the child will be age 5 on or before Oct. 15.
Harrison: Call Waterford Memorial School at 207-583-4418.
Hebron: Hebron Station School at 207-966-3323.
Norway: Guy E. Rowe Elementary School at 207-743-5183.
Otisfield: Otisfield Community School at 207-627-4208.
Oxford: Oxford Elementary School at 207-539-4456.
Paris/South Paris: Paris Elementary School at 207-743-7802.
Waterford: Waterford Memorial School at 207-583-4418.
West Paris: Agnes Gray Elementary School at 207-674-2332.
Parents will need to bring the original birth certificate; proof of residency; immunization record; most recent physical exam by a doctor; any legal documents in regard to custody issues; and any preschool special services documents, such as OT, PT or speech.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Watch: Maine CDC daily coronavirus briefing as state reports two new deaths
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Trees and crooked bricks being replaced with concrete sidewalk beside Lewiston City Hall.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photos: Social distancing on a busy banking day creates long lines outside credit union
-
Connections
Telstar High School honor rolls announced
-
Connections
Oxford Hills kindergarten screening/registration