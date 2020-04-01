PARIS — Oxford Hills School District will hold kindergarten screening/registration at the elementary schools this spring.

Parents should call the school in the town in which they reside to schedule an appointment if the child will be age 5 on or before Oct. 15.

Harrison: Call Waterford Memorial School at 207-583-4418.

Hebron: Hebron Station School at 207-966-3323. Norway: Guy E. Rowe Elementary School at 207-743-5183.

Otisfield: Otisfield Community School at 207-627-4208.

Oxford: Oxford Elementary School at 207-539-4456. Paris/South Paris: Paris Elementary School at 207-743-7802. Waterford: Waterford Memorial School at 207-583-4418. West Paris: Agnes Gray Elementary School at 207-674-2332.