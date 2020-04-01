DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was surprised to read in your latest column that the American Red Cross would take donated wheelchairs. This is not accurate.

We appreciate that people are generous and want to support our work. We are not able to accept donations of wheelchairs, medical equipment, clothing, household goods or other items.

The American Red Cross relies on donations of financial gifts, blood and time to accomplish our humanitarian mission. Financial donations are the quickest way to get help directly to people in need.

Volunteer donors are the only source of lifesaving blood that patients need for their care. The volunteers who make up 90% of our workforce donate their time and talent in all facets of our organization.

Please visit maineredcross.org to learn more about our services and how to get involved.

— Ann, Portland

ANSWER: I do apologize for the misinformation. Certain websites that I checked listed the Red Cross as a possibility. I have published Ann’s letter in full to impress upon readers what the Red Cross does accept. Financial donations and donations of blood are more important now than ever. You can set up an appointment online.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw that you recently clarified that Goodwill does not take wheelchairs, walkers, etc. In the past, I have donated these types of items to SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon Road in Lewiston. You can contact them at 795-4010.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Please call ahead to be sure these items are being accepted at this time. As I mentioned previously, Salvation Army will take these items as well. I ask that you be sure they are in very good working condition and are clean.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have called Dorothy about her Esperanto inquiry (March 3 Sun Spots) and left a message. The column was shared to a Facebook group which I administer, removing her area code because I was concerned she may get calls from enthusiastic Esperanto speakers; more than she wants.

I know a few Esperanto speakers in Maine. In fact, the physical office for Esperanto-USA, the national Esperanto organization, is in Maine. I’m sure we can find someone who can help her out. If we can’t find someone local, I can certainly help. I have a YouTube channel called Esperanto Variety Show, and this would be a great story for my channel.

Thank you for posting about Esperanto, and I am glad to read that you are “beyond curious.”

— Thomas, Rochester, New York

ANSWER: It has been so fun for me to learn about the Esperanto language and very interesting to get letters about it from afar. I do hope Dorothy and all those who have written in have put their heads together to translate those postcards by now.

Dorothy, please let us know what’s happening with your request and if you are satisfied with the results.

Readers, if you’re curious about Esperanto, go ahead and google “YouTube Esperanto channels,” and specifically the “Esperanto Variety Show.” It’s really cool. I also want to add that this is a great time to learn something new if you have the energy and focus to do it.

