BETHEL — Telstar High School announces the second trimester honor roll and high honor roll.
Grade 9
High honors: Janna Botka, Emily Cummings, Ryan Nivus, Keaton Spiller, Lacey Tilsley.
Honors: Alexis Cannon-Powell, Brady Cowett, Codi Duclos, Gabrielle Groves, Colby Hastings, Violet Howe, Felicity Indermuehle, Amelia Johanson, Logan Martin, Cameron Palmer, Tristen Pelletier, Autumn Thompson, Jayden Thurston, Allen White.
Grade 10
High honors: Darren Dodson, Bailey Fraser, Sophie Hanscom, Julia Head, Eleanor Hoff, Kyle Locklin, Natasha Mason.
Honors: Adeline Charette, Nicole Cox, Macie Hallett, Ava Hopps, Leah Kimball, Andrew Leighton, Myles Lilly, Isaac McAllister, Tianna Sperdakos, Brayden Stevens.
Grade 11
High honors: Isabella Connors, Max Kruse, Dillan Smith, Jewel Smith, Shelby Thorman, Julius Woods.
Honors: Lillian Botka, Dylan Bouchard, Kaitlyn Buck, Madisyn Buck, Livia Doucette, Madeline Hallett, Lilyana Johanson.
Grade 12
High honors: Aneah Bartlett, Jaxen Call, Angela Cintron, Devin Cole-Mason, Kory Crockett-Harrington, Emily Fraser, Emma Kruse, Abigail Landry, Evan LeConey, Jack Mallory, Perry Morton, Calla Orino, Lucinda Rothwell, Jared Steward, Grace Van Boskirk, Lillian Withrow.
Honors: Autumn Pilgrim-Giberson, Dakota Tuttle.
