Jon Cruz of Farmington carries a storage unit while his girlfriend, Hayley Valdivia, a senior at the University of Maine at Farmington, carries a bulky vacuum to her car Wednesday. She was leaving Scott Hall on Main Street. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Jon Cruz of Farmington, an emergency medical technician in Rockport, holds a JOP-100 mask, left, an upgrade from the N95 mask, right, he has been using on the job. He was helping his girlfriend, Hayley Valdivia, move from Scott Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington to his home Wednesday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — Hayley Valdivia and her boyfriend, Jon Cruz, packed her belongings into her car Wednesday as she moved out of Scott Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington.

“This is my goodbye,” Valdivia, a senior, said.

As she struggled to get a stand-up vacuum cleaner into the car, he carried a storage unit to add to the load of goods.

She was moving in with Cruz, an emergency medical technician who lives in Farmington and works for North East Mobile Health in Rockport.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on Valdivia’s and other college students activities.

A student teacher at Madison Elementary School in Madison, she has been assembling education packets for her students and does Zoom calls once a week with them. She said she is hoping to still get her teaching certificate.

Hayley Valdivia, a senior at the University of Maine at Farmington, packs up to leave Scott Hall on Main Street on Wednesday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

With six weeks left in her senior year, she said the University of Maine System told students they would finish their education remotely after spring break.

“It’s kind of hard,” she said, to continue studying and student-teaching remotely.

As for Cruz, he said he’s doing his best to stay healthy and safe. He just received a new JOP-100 face mask, an upgrade from an N95 mask, to use on the job, he said.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
coronavirus, Farmington Maine, UMF
Related Stories
Latest Articles