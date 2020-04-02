REGION — Bethel Fire Chief Mike Jodrey said the department plans to all calls they receive.

An official from the Bethel Ambulance garage said that they are still responding to all calls also.

Regarding the fire department, Jodrey said they have gloves, N95 masks, Tyvek suits and the personal protective equipment required.

“The Fire Department has had the same basic PPE policy for blood borne pathogens in place for years, Covid 19 steps that basic plan up a few levels,” Jodrey said. “If the tones go off we will respond in full force as always.

Th fire departments monthly meeting, and several yearly trainings have been postponed, but equipment and maintenance checks are happening weekly still.

Jodrey said that if firefighters do not feel comfortable responding due to the COVID-19 risk, they can opt to stay home. If a member feels sick in anyway, they have been informed to stay home. So far, the department has had no issues.

filed under: