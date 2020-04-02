CANTON — Selectmen held an emergency meeting outside of the Town Office on Wednesday to discuss further adjustments to government operations during the state mandatory stay-at-home order.

Board Chairman Russell Adams said the town will waive any late fees for taxes and sewer bills for 90 days, beginning Thursday, April 2.

Also, the Town Office will be open Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday.

Residents are encouraged to email questions to the Town Office at [email protected] because employees can answer from their homes. For further assistance call the Town Office at 597-2920.

