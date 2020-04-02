Niko is three years old. He is very handsome with his brindle coat and white chest. His sad eyes will draw you into wanting to know more about him.

Niko is an American Bulldog/mix. This breed of dog is athletic. It has high energy needs and requires an experienced owner. An American Bulldog should not be left alone in a back yard.

A potential adopter for Niko will be asked to visit him several times to allow him to warm up to the person. He is a snuggly dog when he is with someone he knows and accept. He would be compatible with someone that is home most of the time or can take him to work.

To our adopters and supporters:

In keeping with the important and responsible job we all have now to avoid crowded areas and keep our social distance, Responsible Pet Care has elected to temporarily close our second hand store located at 124 Waterford Road in Norway. The “RPC” shelter located at 9 Swallow Road in South Paris will be closed to visitors. However, the shelter will continue to accept stray animals and care for all that currently reside there. Adoptions will be allowed by appointment only and phone calls must be made in advance to set up a time. Available animals may be viewed on Facebook and at responsiblepetcare.org. We will be unable to facilitate adoptions to those folks that are exhibiting symptoms of or have been exposed to the covid-19 virus.

We will be grateful for donations of supplies as well as monetary donations, since this situation with the covid-19 virus is extremely economically challenging for our organization. We have also had to suspend our active fundraising. To get donations to us, you may leave them by the shelter building front door or make an appointment to leave them by calling us at 743-8679, reach out on Facebook, or email us at [email protected] For monetary donations; P O Box 82, Norway Maine 04268. As always, we are happy to answer any questions that you may have; please do not hesitate to be in touch. The closing of both our store and shelter will be until March 31. At that time, we will evaluate whether to extend the closures.

We appreciate your patience, your support and wish you and your families wellness.

Most sincerely,

Shirley H. Boyce

President

