Many of President Trump’s comments about coronavirus, such as, “One day it’s like a miracle — it will disappear” are false. He waited months too long to take action to fight COVID-19 and Americans who believe his “it’s under control” may become infected if they don’t take this disease seriously.

COVID-19 is worse than ordinary flu and no one is immune. People can infect anyone nearby and it takes days before realizing they are sick. Fortunately, the president has finally understood that “having churches full at Easter” is a very dangerous idea.

China had the most cases of COVID-19, but their planned social isolation brought new cases way down. The U.S. now has the most cases of any country in the world and we should do the same thing.

I recently received an email from Maine Republicans saying, “Democrats are treating the Constitution like toilet paper” by closing some businesses. The writers apparently think that every business has the constitutional right to stay open. In other words, who cares how many people die (and it’s not just the elderly) as long as businesses make money.

In World War II, Americans all pulled together to fight the enemy. Today the coronavirus is the enemy. The president and the rest of us should work together and listen to medical experts such as Dr. Fauci, not to some of the president’s unrealistic ideas or to Fox News inaccuracies.

Ellen Field, New Gloucester

« Previous

Next »