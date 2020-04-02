DIXFIELD — A chimney fire that spread into a wall heavily damaged a 2½-story farmhouse at 63 Rollins Ridge Road in East Dixfield village late Tuesday, Chief Randy Hall of the East Dixfield Fire Co. said Thursday.

Jody Welch and his two dogs safely escaped the 1800s home, Hall said. The fire was reported at 10:52 p.m.

About 20 firefighters from East Dixfield, Farmington, Jay, Livermore Falls, New Sharon, Temple and Wilton responded.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the eaves. When the house was opened and vented on the roof and second floor, it burst into flames, Hall said.

“The fire extended into the upstairs and pretty well gutted the second and third floor,” he said.

Firefighters were able to get into the first floor and put salvage tarps over most of the personal items.

“It was a stubborn fire because of all the remodeling projects done over the years,” Hall said.

Most of the fire was fought from the outside and from Wilton’s ladder truck.

Many fire departments were called because water had to be trucked about 4 miles from a hydrant near the Wood Pellet Warehouse on Route 17 in North Jay, Hall said.

The majority of the firetrucks went up Morse Hill off Route 17 in Jay while East Dixfield’s trucks came up Severy Hill Road off Route 17 in Dixfield.

The house, which is owned by the Welch family, was not insured. It is inhabitable at this time, Hall said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: