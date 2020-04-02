100 Years Ago 1920

Troop 1, Boy Scouts of Auburn will meet at St. Michael’s church, Monday evening at 7:30.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The men’s glee club of the Mood Bible Institute. Chicago, will sing at the South Auburn Baptist Church located on Harmon’s Corner Raad. South Auburn. Sunday, Apr. 5. at 10.30 a.m. The glee club, under the direction of Vann Trapp, is comprised of men studying to: become pastors, missionaries, christian education directors, and church musicians. This male choir has traveled across the United States and into parts of Canada. Its repertoire consists of traditional church hymns and gospel song arrangements as well as contemporary anthems. Also featured in their program are an instrumental ensemble and informal talks by members of the glee club.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Pam Brooks’ second-graders at Cushing School now know that maple syrup is not just something sweet that comes in a jar and goes over pancakes. They found out by “hands on” learning how hard it is to manufacture the sweet stuff, and had fun doing it at the same time. Each student tapped a tree in what the children called their own little “maple grove.” They drilled a hole, put a hook in it and hung a spile with a bucket, Twice a day for nearly two weeks they walked about a mile and a half to collect the sap that had accumulated. The trips were made early in the morning and afternoon.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

