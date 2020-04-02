The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maine grew to 376 Thursday, an increase of 32 cases from the previous day.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported that 94 people have recovered, 68 have been hospitalized and seven people have died.

The agency is scheduled to update the public on the numbers and the state’s response at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officials have said they expect both the number of infections and deaths in Maine to rise significantly over the next several weeks and have urged Mainers to take precautions to mitigate the spread.

A mandatory statewide stay-at-home order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, prohibiting residents from traveling outside their homes for all but “essential personal activities” including grocery shopping, obtaining medical care or medication, engaging in outdoor exercise, travels related to child care, or commuting to an essential job.

Gov. Janet Mills also announced Wednesday she is seeking a disaster declaration from the federal government that would provide assistance for things like child care, behavioral health, disaster legal services and other programs, and that she is seeking federal funding should there be a need to activate the Maine National Guard.

Most of Maine’s confirmed cases to date have been concentrated in Cumberland County, which currently has 204 confirmed cases. Of Maine’s 16 counties, only Aroostook, Washington and Piscataquis counties have not reported cases, though officials warn the virus is likely present throughout Maine.

On Wednesday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reported a second case at Portland’s Oxford Street homeless shelter, prompting city officials to open the Portland Expo as a quarantine area.

Medical professionals around the state have expressed concerns about the availability of personal protective equipment, or PPE, as they prepare for a surge in patients. Maine, like other states, has also struggled to keep up with demand for tests for COVID-19, the illness brought on by the coronavirus.

Shah said Wednesday the development of a new rapid-result test by Abbott Laboratories in Scarborough could help expand the state’s testing capacity and also reduce the usage of PPE.

