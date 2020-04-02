FARMINGTON — Katie Hallman is this year’s recipient of the Gary a. LaGrange Community Impact Axward.

The award was supposed to be presented at the annual meeting and campaign celebration in March, but the meeting was canceled due to coronavirus.

As a public school nurse Hallman, works primarily with prekindergarten and elementary-age children at Mallett School in Farmington. She is known for jumping to the aid of thousands of children over her career who have food insecurities, injuries, disabilities and illness.

Hallman has offered education-based opportunities for families, such as training for proper usage of Epi-pens, seizure management and other on-site supports for parents and grandparents. She has procured grants to purchase automated external defibrillators for children and staff experiencing life-threatening heart problems.

Hallman is also heavily involved in the Girls State program, influencing the lives of an estimated 40 to 50 local young women over the years.

This tireless advocate for children was key in establishing the annual Mallett Yard Sale, which raises money to give students a chance to attend the local summer camp or summer program.

She also is a leader in the Emblem Club and the Legion Auxiliary, to provide American flags to schools. She devotes major time to the local food pantry at Mallett that has been going strong for nearly four years. She has been known to go as far as calling individuals whom she knows are in need and her husband, Bob, makes deliveries if transportation or illness is an issue.

Hallman was among the nominees submitted to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area from the community.

Her nomination noted that “her efforts within the school/community ripple outward. We hope that Katie’s value to our community can be recognized with this very special award.”

Other nominees deserving of recognition for their service are Shelly Gervais, Chris and Bri Bracy, Kelsea Pinkham, Bud and Sarah Martin of Martin Woods Farm, Mary Ryan and Steve Muise. To learn more about them, visit uwtva.org.

