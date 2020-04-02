OXFORD — Town Manager Butch Asselin told selectmen at their meeting Thursday that effective Tuesday, April 7, the recycling building at the Transfer Station will be closed until further notice.

Citing data that suggests coronavirus can survive on materials up to 72 hours, Gov. Janet Mills has suspended recycling programs as part of the fight against the pandemic.

Asselin said recyclables could be mixed with other household waste for the short term but he encourages residents to store them until the Transfer Station reopens.

Selectmen discussed having part-time EMTs paid to man the Public Safety Building on Route 26 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to lessen the risk of exposing their families to COVID-19.

Now, EMTs who are on call at their homes during the night may get multiple calls and respond to their homes between each call.

Fire/Rescue Chief Paul Hewey said it’s important to have staff ready at the Public Safety Building on Route 26.

The station is staffed during daytime hours and EMTs have facilities and equipment to clean up before going home after the shift. The same would be true for nighttime staff. It would also shorten response times.

The nighttime positions would be funded in the 2020-21 budget, Hewey said.

Selectman Sharon Jackson and Asselin spoke in favor of starting overnight EMT shifts.

The board did not vote on the matter.

In other business, selectmen approved amended tax bills for three properties; two had been incorrectly assessed and a third was removed from tree growth status. The total of the supplemental bills was $8,201.

