OXFORD HILLS — The Oxford Hills School District will be holding Kindergarten screening/registration at our elementary schools this spring.

Please see the list below and call the school in the town you live to schedule an appointment if your son or daughter will be 5 years of age on or before October 15, 2020.

Harrison residents call Waterford Memorial School at 583-4418

Hebron residents call Hebron Station School at 966-3323

Norway residents call Guy E. Rowe Elementary School at 743-5183

Otisfield residents call Otisfield Community School at 627-4208

Oxford residents call Oxford Elementary School at 539-4456

Paris/South Paris residents call Paris Elementary School at 743-7802

Waterford residents call Waterford Memorial School at 583-4418

West Paris residents call Agnes Gray Elementary School at 674-2332

Here is a list of the items that you will need to have with you on the day of registration: Original birth certificate; proof of residency; immunization record; most recent physical exam by a doctor; any legal documents in regards to custody issues; and any pre-school special services documents, such as OT, PT or speech.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: