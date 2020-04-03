ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation seeks applications to its Adult Learner Scholarship Fund, which supports nontraditional students who want to change their lives for the better through education and training.

MaineCF offers two types of adult learner scholarships. A degree-seeking scholarship supports two- and four-year degree programs and certificate courses that fit into the regular academic year. The application deadlines for these scholarships are June 15 for fall semester entry and Dec. 15, for spring semester entry.

For 2020, there is also a special May 1 deadline for summer semester entry in order to accommodate those whose employment may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second scholarship supports credential/certificate programs that last less than a full semester. These short-term scholarships will have a rolling deadline of the first of each month.

Eligible applicants must meet one of the following criteria: be over the age of 25; work full-time; have dependents other than a spouse; be financially independent; not have received a standard high school diploma; or have delayed enrollment in college after high school for a reason other than a gap year activity.

Complete guidelines and application forms are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Scholarships Manager Liz Fickett at [email protected] or 207-412-2015.

