Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont! They plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout your area potentially this summer.

We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times, and everything is changing daily. We at American Pickers are taking this pandemic very seriously and will be adjusting our schedule accordingly for the safety of those who appear on our show and our crew. We won’t be picking until everybody is safe, so if we cannot make it this summer, nobody’s time is wasted as we will re-schedule to a date when conditions allow filming. However, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST. facebook: @GotAPick

