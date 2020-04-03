BANGOR — Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s Community Matters More grant program has made five donations to local organizations, part of $143,000 awarded to 55 nonprofits in Maine and New Hampshire.
Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford and Maine Huts and Trails in Kingfield each received $5,000.
Community Concepts, Tri County Mental Health and the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, all in Lewiston, received $1,000 each.
Since its inception in 2007, the Community Matters More program has distributed almost $1.5 million to more than 500 organizations. The program started to support the nonprofits that play a crucial role in everyday life and has steadily grown through the years.
