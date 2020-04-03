The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) announces a Call to Artists for two different juried shows with cash prizes: Art in August – an outdoor Art and Crafts Show and Sale and The Western Mountain Photography Show – a juried competition and exhibit.

The RFA’s 40th annual “Art in August” will be held in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the legendary Rangeley Lakes Region on August 6, 2020, from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is an established and well attended open-air exhibit and sale with cash prizes in two categories. Applications must be received by June 20.

The 6th annual Western Mountain Photography Show will be held at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, from September 12 through October 11, 2020. Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories. The Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony will take place at 5:30 – 7:00 PM on September 12. The deadline for digital submissions is July 17, 2020.

For complete information and application forms on both of these opportunities, please call 207-864-5000 or visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Visual Arts” tab at the top of the page. The RFA is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region.

