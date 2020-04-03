CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 3209 Carrabassett Drive, is offering free movie steaming service and audio and e-books, according to its webpage.
The Kanopy (carrabassett.kanopy.com) streaming service is free for members and can be accessed with a member’s library card number.
Members also can browse hundreds of downloadable audio and e-books. Borrow, then download, bestselling and classic titles to a computer and transfer them to a portable device or download directly to a smart device, to enjoy anytime, anywhere. To search for titles, visit yourcloudlibrary.com.
To check out the libraries online catalog, visit opac.libraryworld.com, just type CV Library, no password required
For more information, email [email protected]
