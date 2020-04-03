Dayton forward Obi Toppin and Oregon guard have been awarded the Naismith Trophy as college basketball’s most outstanding players.

Toppin added to an award collection that includes national player of the year by The Associated Press. He had a breakout sophomore season for the third-ranked Flyers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63%.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore is Dayton’s first consensus All-American, and he led the Flyers to a school-record 29 wins. The Flyers finished No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 after the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, matching the highest ranking in school history (1956).

Dayton’s Anthony Grant also swept Naismith and AP honors as national coach of the year after the Flyers won their third Atlantic 10 championship in five years.

OREGON’S SABRINA IONESCU has added another award to her collection

Already named The Associated Press women’s player of the year, Ionescu was awarded the Naismith Trophy for the most outstanding women’s basketball player on Friday.

Ionescu, who won AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds with eight triple-doubles as a senior this season.

She helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles. She was also named the conference’s most outstanding player of the tournament and regular season.

“I’m humbled and grateful to receive such a prestigious award, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Being able to play the game I love with people that I love has been nothing short of amazing,” Ionescu said in a statement.

The Ducks finished 31-2 this season, which ended prematurely with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TEXAS DISMISSED women’s basketball coach Karen Aston, ending an eight-year stint that included four straight trips to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 from 2015-2018.

Aston was at the end o,f her contract that paid nearly $800,000 per year and Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said it would not be renewed. A search for her replacement would begin immediately.

Aston was 184-83 overall and 93-51 in the Big 12 at Texas. Her best season was 2015-16 when the Longhorns were 31-5 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. The Longhorns lost in the first round last season.

Texas was 19-11 last season before the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After evaluating and reviewing where we stand as a program and discussing the future, we have determined to move in a different direction with our continued goals to work to contend for conference championships and NCAA elite status,” Del Conte said.

