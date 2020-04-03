Women’s Club meetings canceled until further notice
LIVERMORE FALLS — The GFWC/Livermore Falls Women’s Club’s April meeting is canceled and plans for future meetings will be put on hold until further notice.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
More vandalism may be connected to tensions about out-of-staters on Vinalhaven
-
News
Watch: Maine CDC updates public on coronavirus
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Town Office- Mission Ready and Here to Help the Community During the COVID-19 Crisis
-
The Rangeley Highlander
How to safely spend time outside
-
Connections
Auburn Public Library