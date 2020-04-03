Umbagog NWR is releasing a draft fishing plan for public comment and review. We have cancelled the Open House meeting. The public comment period has been extended to 45 days until April 29th, 2020. You can find the documents for review at our website: www.fws.gov/refuge/umbagog/ . You can contact the Refuge by email at [email protected] or by phone at 603-482-3415.

