LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St., will host several virtual events this month on its Facebook page, according to the library’s web page.

Virtual Camp NaNoWriMo 2020 will take place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday through April 29. Camp NaNoWriMo is a writing event that happens in April and July. It is different from NaNoWriMo in November because participants can work on any type of creative project, not just a novel. First drafts or revision, scripts or stories or poems or essays — all are welcome.

Sign up as a young writer at ywp.nanowrimo.org/: TEENS, use code AIIWXIHW to join the LPL Teens classroom. Grades 7 and 8 use code OGALNFOE to join the LPL Middle School classroom. Grades 1-6 use code GDMVRWIT to join the LPL Kids’ classroom.

Virtual Daily Read Aloud: The Golden Compass will be streamed on Facebook and Instrgram Live. Teen Librarian Harper will read aloud from “The Golden Compass” by Philip Pullman, at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For those who would like to follow along at home or read ahead, the entire “His Dark Materials” series and all of its companion novels are available to borrow for free from CloudLibrary (libraryla.org/ by using a Lewiston Public Library card. “The Golden Compass” is being read with permission of Scholastic publishers.

For other events and more information, email [email protected], or visit lplonline.org.

« Previous

Next »