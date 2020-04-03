LEWISTON — City officials announced new hours for Lewiston’s Solid Waste Facility beginning the week of April 13.

According to a city news release, the days of operation will be cut to Monday, Wednesday and Friday due to reduced Public Works crews during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While still providing essential services like waste and recycle collection, Public Works has taken steps to protect the health and safety of its employees from COVID-19,” the release states. “Crews have been reduced, and those who can are working from home. However, the employees at the Solid Waste Facility have been working daily, including Saturday, to deliver waste and recycle disposal services. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Solid Waste Facility is at 424 River Road, and is normally open Monday through Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and Saturday, 8-11:50 a.m.

