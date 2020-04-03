LEWISTON – Clifton “CJ” Amburg Jr., 30, a resident of Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born July 14, 1989, in Farmington, the son of Clifton Amburg Sr. and Belinda (McDonald) Amburg.He was a self-taught computer genius. He started working at the young age of 13 for SAD 36 as an assistant computer technician.He joined the United States Navy in 2009, where he wanted to work on the submarine computers. He worked in many fields throughout his life in customer service management. He was the head of the IT department for ITC Argo in Lewiston as well as Asset Protection for the Walmart Distribution Center. He was quickly promoted to systems operator. CJ could diagnose any computer problem and could fix it in minutes, he worked many jobs doing so.He was often referred to as “CJ” or “DJ” because of his love for old country music. He had an extensive collection of vinyl that he played often. He was always the DJ for his family and friends.He enjoyed having game night and playing board games, Texas Holdem’ and Coup Four’s with his niece, Mariah and his Mom. They had had so many laughs together. He was always a jokester. He once said if he ever got into a car accident with no insurance, he would just tell the cops he got hit so hard his insurance fell off.He will be missed by his dog, Oden, who was his baby and he loved as his child.He is survived by his parents; his sister, April McDonald, all of Livermore Falls; his paternal grandmother, Ella Wilkins; his niece, Mariah Moore of Norway, his nephew Joseph Moore of Crawfordsville, Fla.; his best friend Nikki Lamontagne; his godchildren, Autumn, Summer and Anakin; and many friends he called family.He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Lloyd Amburg, his maternal grandmother, Ramona Heikkinen and his maternal grandfather, Daniel McDonald.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

